Major Security Breach In Mumbai As Detained Bangladeshi Woman Flees Kurla Police Custody | Representative Photo

Mumbai: In a serious security lapse, a 36-year-old Bangladeshi woman detained for deportation managed to escape from police custody in Kurla, triggering a search operation by city police.

The woman, identified as Mirjan Begum alias Nasreen Ismail Shaikh, was among a group of alleged Bangladeshi nationals being held under police supervision prior to deportation. Preliminary investigations have revealed that her husband allegedly assisted her in fleeing custody.

Based on a complaint filed by woman police head constable Manda Yashwant Jagtap, 46, the Kurla police have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 262, 263, and 3(5).

According to the FIR, a total of eight individuals, five women and three children suspected to be Bangladeshi nationals were being housed in a vacant police residential quarters within the Kurla police colony. Constables Manda Jagtap and Gauri Sonawane had been assigned guard duty on the night of April 15.

At around 4:10 am on April 16, Mirjan Begum allegedly stepped out of the room on the pretext of using the bathroom. When she failed to return for a considerable time, the on-duty personnel began searching for her, only to discover that she had escaped, causing panic within the police premises.

Police immediately launched a probe and examined CCTV footage from the area. The footage reportedly shows Begum exiting the police compound around 4:17 am from Chikne Chowk. Further visuals captured her near Bhabha Hospital, where she was seen walking away with a man identified as her husband, Manish Baldev Rajbhar alias Ismail Shaikh.

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Investigations revealed that Begum is a resident of Benderchar village in Kalia of Narail district, Khulna division in Bangladesh. She had been residing in the Mira-Bhayandar area of Thane district prior to her detention.

Police suspect that she deliberately evaded custody to avoid deportation and that her husband played a key role in facilitating her escape.

A case has been registered, and efforts are underway to trace both the absconding woman and her husband. Further investigation is in progress, officials said.

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