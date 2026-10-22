Major Reshuffle In Thane Municipal Corporation As Deputy Commissioners Get New Portfolios | AI Representational Image

Thane, October 22, 2026: In a bid to enhance coordination and improve administrative efficiency, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced a significant reshuffle in the department allocations among its Deputy Commissioners.

The administrative changes follow the completion of the deputation period for Deputy Commissioner Madhukar Bodke, who has now been repatriated to his parent department. Consequently, his former administrative responsibilities have been redistributed among three existing Deputy Commissioners.

The formal transfer order was issued by Additional Municipal Commissioner Prashant Rode following approval from the Municipal Commissioner. The new portfolio assignments take effect immediately.

Key portfolio reallocations

Deputy Commissioner Deepak Zinjad: Assigned charge of the Mumbra, Diva, and Kalwa ward committees. Additionally, he will oversee the Cluster Cell, Security, Information & Technology (IT), Elections, and the Information & Public Relations (PR) departments.

Deputy Commissioner Vaibhav Aaware: Tasked with leading the Encroachment Control & Removal Department. His extended portfolio also includes Public Health, Stores, Licensing, Workshop, and Environment departments.

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Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Nikam: Appointed to oversee the Naupada-Kopri and Wagle ward committees.

Focus on administrative efficiency

The reshuffle is expected to streamline municipal governance and accelerate public services across all administrative zones under the TMC.

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