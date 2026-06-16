Major Relief For Landowners: Maharashtra Govt Cuts Land Measurement Fees, Mandates Time-Bound Surveys | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Monday announced a comprehensive overhaul of land measurement fees and procedures, introducing significantly reduced charges and fixed timelines for completing measurement work. The new policy aims to make land measurement services more affordable, transparent and time-bound. The government has fixed the fee for family partition measurements at just ₹200 per subdivision, a move expected to benefit thousands of families involved in land division and inheritance-related matters.



Announcing the reforms, Bawankule said the changes would help eliminate delays and curb corruption in the land measurement process by ensuring accountability and faster service delivery. Under the revised framework, authorities have been directed to complete regular land measurements within 90 days and fast-track measurements within 30 days.



The government has also revised measurement charges for rural and urban areas. In rural regions, measurement of land up to two hectares will cost ₹2,000 under the regular category and ₹8,000 under the fast-track category. For urban areas, measurement of land up to one hectare will be charged at ₹3,000 for regular service and ₹12,000 for fast-track service.



To ensure efficient scheduling, the government has introduced a re-visit penalty for applicants who fail to remain present on the scheduled measurement date. Such applicants will have to pay 50 per cent of the original fee, subject to a maximum penalty of ₹10,000. However, the government has provided relief to citizens by exempting them from any additional charges if the measurement officer fails to attend the scheduled visit.

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The revised policy also covers plots falling under the Maharashtra Gunthewari Development Act. Measurement of such properties will be charged at one-and-a-half times the regular rate. Additionally, applicants seeking revision or inspection of measurements conducted by junior surveyors will have to pay fees ranging from three to five times the standard charges.



In another significant concession, semi-government institutions will receive a 50 per cent discount on land measurement fees, while government-owned lands will be eligible for a 75 per cent concession.



Officials said the reforms are designed to simplify land administration, improve public access to revenue services and reduce pending measurement cases across the state. The new rates and timelines are expected to bring greater efficiency and transparency to one of the most important services provided by the Revenue Department.

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