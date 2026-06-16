Actress Sanchita Ugale's Family Alleges Mental Harassment And Undue Pressure Behind Her Suicide In Vasai | File Pic

Vasai: The mystery surrounding the death of actress Sanchita Ugale has taken a new turn after her family made serious allegations regarding the circumstances leading to her suicide. The family claims that Sanchita was subjected to continuous mental harassment and undue pressure by someone, and has demanded a thorough investigation into the matter.

Actress Dies by Suicide in Nalasopara

Sanchita Ugale allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Nalasopara on Sunday evening. The incident has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and among her fans.

According to family members, although everything appeared normal on the surface in Sanchita's glamour industry career, she had been under severe mental stress for the past few months. The family has alleged that an individual was constantly mentally harassing her, putting pressure on her, and even demanding money from her.

Actress Was Depressed in Private

The family further stated that Sanchita often appeared cheerful and lively in public, but she would suddenly become deeply depressed and withdrawn. Concerned about her emotional state, family members tried to spend as much time as possible with her so that she would not feel lonely.

"We always stayed by her side. Unfortunately, during the brief half-hour when she was alone at home, this tragic incident occurred," her father said emotionally. He added that had Sanchita openly spoken about the problems she was facing, perhaps the tragedy could have been prevented.

The family suspects that either someone from the entertainment industry or a person known to Sanchita may have been responsible for the mental harassment she endured. They believe that the truth will emerge through an examination of her mobile phone data, chats, and call records.

Demanding justice for Sanchita, the family has urged authorities to take strict action against those found responsible so that no other young woman working in the glamour industry has to face such circumstances. Police have reportedly begun a detailed investigation into the case.

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