2012 Pune JM Road Blast Case: Special Court Rejects Accused Asadullah Akhtar's Plea For Physical Production

A special court rejected accused Asadullah Akhtar's request to be physically produced for proceedings in the 2012 Pune JM Road blast case | Representational Image

Mumbai, June 16: The special court has rejected the plea of Asadullah Akhtar, an accused in the 2012 JM Road blast case in Pune, seeking his physical production before the court. Akhtar, currently lodged in Tihar Jail, is alleged to be a key member of an Indian Mujahideen module and has been sentenced to death in the Hyderabad blast case.

Accused Sought Physical Presence For Defence Preparation

In his application, Akhtar said he had been physically produced before the court only once during police remand and not thereafter. He argued that this had denied him an opportunity to defend himself effectively, interact with his lawyer and prepare his case.

Special Public Prosecutor Vaibhav Baghade opposed the plea, stating that Akhtar was shifted to Tihar Central Prison in New Delhi after being sentenced to death on December 13, 2016, in the Hyderabad blast case.

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Court Notes Video-Conferencing Facilities Were Provided

After hearing both sides, the court noted that the trial schedule had already been fixed and that Akhtar was provided facilities, including headphones, during video-conference hearings to follow the proceedings. The court subsequently rejected the plea seeking his physical production before the court.

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