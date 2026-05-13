Major Mishap Averted In Mumbai’s Kandivali After Car Climbs Footpath In Thakur Complex, Gets Dangerously Suspended On Structure; VIDEO Viral |

Mumbai: A major accident was narrowly avoided in Mumbai’s Kandivali area after a car reportedly lost control and climbed onto a footpath in Thakur Complex during the early hours of Tuesday night. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

Viral Video Shows Car Dangerously Hanging From A Structure

A video from the accident site, which has surfaced on social media, showed a red Skoda Slavia hanging at a steep angle between a roadside structure and the footpath after the crash. The vehicle’s bonnet appeared lodged against the roof of a small structure, while the rear portion of the car remained suspended near the edge of the footpath.

The video, shared by an Instagram page named 'Unaesthetic Mumbai', showed visible damage to the rear side of the vehicle, bearing registration number MH 47 BK 2354. The visuals suggested that the impact of the collision was strong enough to partially lift and suspend the car on the structure.

Details Of The Crash

According to the social media post, the accident took place at around 3 am near a turn in the Thakur Complex locality. “At around 3 AM in Thakur Complex, a car driver who apparently stays right behind this road lost control at the turn, causing the car to climb over the footpath and partially onto the small shop structure,” the post stated.

The post further claimed that the father of the person driving the vehicle reached the spot within minutes after the accident. Police personnel also reportedly arrived shortly afterwards. “The father of the kid driving the car reached the spot within minutes. Police also arrived on time, but reportedly left after the owner of the car came to the location,” the post added.

Sources quoted in the social media post stated that the airbags of the vehicle deployed on time, helping prevent serious injuries to the occupants. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the exact number of people inside the car at the time of the incident or their condition.

No pedestrians were reportedly present on the footpath when the accident occurred, preventing what could have turned into a serious tragedy in the densely populated residential area.

No Police Action Taken As Of Now

The incident has once again raised concerns over late-night speeding and reckless driving in residential pockets of Mumbai. As of now, there has been no official statement from Mumbai Police regarding the cause of the accident or whether any legal action has been initiated in connection with the incident.