Major Mishap Averted As Helicopter Carrying Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal Misses Helipad, Lands In Parking Lot Near Pune - VIDEO |

Pune: In an unusual navigational error, a helicopter carrying Maharashtra’s Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal landed in a nearby parking area instead of its designated helipad in Pune district on Saturday.

The incident occurred when the minister was travelling to Khanwadi village in Purandar taluka to attend a local event. Despite the unexpected landing, no injuries were reported, and both Bhujbal and the pilot were unharmed.

What Exactly Happened During Landing?

According to a Republic TV report, the pilot lost visual contact with the helipad during the landing process due to a 'brownout' effect, a condition caused by dust and debris being lifted into the air by the helicopter’s rotors, significantly reducing visibility. As a result, the aircraft touched down in an empty vehicle parking lot located adjacent to the intended landing site.

Footage Shows Helicopter Landing In Parking Lot

Video footage of the incident, which has surfaced online, shows the helicopter descending and landing safely in the open area near the helipad. The visuals indicate that while the landing was off-target, it was controlled and did not pose any immediate danger to people or property.

Local police officials soon reached the spot and informed the pilot about the incorrect landing. Following this, the helicopter was repositioned to the designated helipad without further complications.

Brownout conditions are a known challenge during helicopter operations, particularly in dry and dusty terrains. The phenomenon can momentarily disorient pilots, especially during the final stages of landing when precision is critical.

Authorities have not indicated any further inquiry into the matter so far. Meanwhile, the minister continued with his scheduled programme after the brief disruption.

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