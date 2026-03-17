 Major Fire Erupts At Pharma Unit In Palghar's Boisar MIDC, Thick Smoke Billows As Explosions Trigger Panic
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Major Fire Erupts At Pharma Unit In Palghar's Boisar MIDC, Thick Smoke Billows As Explosions Trigger Panic

A major fire broke out at Bhavika Pharma in Tarapur MIDC, Boisar, around 9 am on Tuesday, sending thick smoke into the sky and triggering panic after explosions were heard. Workers evacuated safely, and fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. No casualties have been reported, but recurring incidents have raised industrial safety concerns.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Tuesday, March 17, 2026, 06:42 PM IST
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A major fire broke out once again in the Tarapur MIDC area of Boisar in Palghar district on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 9:00 am at the Bhavika Pharma company located in Plot No. J. |

Palghar, Maharashtra: A major fire broke out once again in the Tarapur MIDC area of Boisar in Palghar district on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 9:00 am at the Bhavika Pharma company located in Plot No. J.

Thick Smoke and Explosions Trigger Panic

Thick plumes of smoke were seen billowing into the sky from the factory premises, causing alarm among nearby units and residents. According to eyewitnesses, a few explosions were also heard following the fire, creating panic in the area. Workers immediately evacuated the premises as soon as the fire was detected.

Upon receiving information, two fire brigade vehicles rushed to the spot and efforts are currently underway to bring the blaze under control.

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As per preliminary information from the authorities, no workers are trapped inside the unit and no casualties have been reported so far.

However, recurring fire incidents in the Boisar MIDC area have once again raised serious concerns over worker safety and industrial safety measures in the region.

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