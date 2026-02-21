 Major Fire Breaks Out At Vasai’s Devi Studio, No Injuries Reported
A major fire broke out at Devi Studio in Vasai’s Kaman area on Thursday afternoon, causing heavy damage to the television shooting set. Four fire engines were deployed to control the blaze. No casualties have been reported. Police have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Saturday, February 21, 2026, 12:59 AM IST
article-image
Major Fire Breaks Out At Vasai’s Devi Studio, No Injuries Reported | Representative image - ANI

Vasai: A major fire erupted at 'Devi Studio,' a popular television shooting set in the Kaman area of Vasai, on Thursday afternoon around 1:30 PM. While the blaze caused extensive damage to the studio property, no casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

Firefighting Efforts Underway

Upon receiving the alert, the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) fire department dispatched four fire engines to the spot immediately. Firefighters are currently engaged in a strenuous battle to contain the flames and prevent them from spreading to neighboring structures. Precautionary measures have been implemented across the vicinity to ensure public safety.

Kaman: Production Hub

The Kaman area, situated along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway, has evolved into a major hub for television production over the last several years. Several factors make this location a favorite for producers:

Its proximity to both the National Highway and Naigaon Railway Station provides easy access for cast and crew.

Production houses often prefer these studios because labor costs for set construction and maintenance are significantly lower compared to Mumbai.

Heavy Losses, No Casualties

While the physical infrastructure of the studio has suffered "heavy losses," the fortunate absence of loss of life has provided some relief to the production community.

Cause Under Investigation

The exact cause of the fire remains unknown at this stage. Officials from the Naigaon Police Station have initiated a formal investigation to determine whether the blaze was triggered by a short circuit or other factors.

