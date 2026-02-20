Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Bishnoi Gang Initially Approached Another Youth Before Hiring Shooter; Agra Module Linked To Gangster Golu Pandit | File Pic

Mumbai: Fresh revelations have emerged in the firing incident outside Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence, as the Mumbai Crime Branch investigation uncovers new details about the conspiracy and those involved.

Gang’s Initial Approach

According to investigators, before assigning the task to arrested shooter Deepak Sharma, the Bishnoi gang had allegedly approached another youth from Agra, Sumit Kushwaha, a close associate of Sharma. Crime Branch officials said that Shubham Lonkar and Arju Bishnoi, allegedly acting on behalf of the gang, had contacted Kushwaha and offered him a contract to open fire outside Shetty’s house.

Payment Dispute Emerges

However, Kushwaha reportedly demanded a higher payment for carrying out the attack. Following this, Lonkar and Arju allegedly replaced him with Deepak Sharma for the assignment.

Kushwaha Under Radar

A senior Crime Branch officer revealed that Kushwaha shares close ties with the arrested accused Deepak Sharma, Sonu, and Sunny. After this disclosure, Kushwaha has now come under the Crime Branch radar, and multiple police teams are conducting searches to trace him.

Arju Declared Wanted

In addition, Arju Bishnoi has also been declared a wanted accused alongside Lonkar, as investigators have found evidence linking him to the arrested suspects.

Shooter Cites Financial Distress as Motive

During interrogation, Deepak Sharma reportedly told police that he agreed to carry out the firing due to mounting financial pressure. He claimed he needed money to repay loans taken for his sister’s wedding and other expenses.

Mounting Debts Revealed

According to police sources, Sharma has two brothers and three sisters. His younger sister was married last year, for which he allegedly mortgaged his house to secure a loan of ₹8 lakh, which he has been unable to repay. Another sister, who was reportedly abandoned by her husband due to illness, is now financially dependent on him. In addition, Sharma had an outstanding bike loan of ₹50,000.

Advance Payment Promise

Sharma allegedly told investigators that Shubham and Arju had promised him ₹3 lakh as advance payment for the contract and an additional ₹15 lakh after the firing. However, he claimed he received only ₹50,000 and no further amount.

Alcohol Before Firing

Police sources said Sharma admitted that he was nervous before carrying out the attack. To gather courage, he allegedly purchased and consumed alcohol before opening fire outside Shetty’s residence.

Agra Module Linked to Gangster Golu Pandit

Crime Branch sources further stated that all arrested members of the so-called “Agra module” are associates of gangster Golu Pandit, who is also a native of Agra and allegedly linked to the Bishnoi gang.

Pandit was reportedly in contact with Anmol Bishnoi prior to his arrest in an earlier case. He had been jailed in connection with an extortion case involving a Rajasthan-based businessman but is currently out on bail.

The Crime Branch is now probing Pandit’s possible role in the conspiracy behind the firing incident. Investigations in the case are ongoing, and officials indicated that more arrests and disclosures are likely in the coming days.

