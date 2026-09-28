Major Fire Breaks Out At Vasai-Virar’s 40-Acre Bhoidapada Dumping Ground, Thick Smoke Engulfs Nearby Residential Areas | Watch | File photo

​Vasai: A major fire broke out at the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation’s dumping ground located in Bhoidapada, Vasai, late Sunday night. The blaze generated massive clouds of smoke, spreading panic and alarm among local residents.

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​The dumping ground, situated at Bhoidapada in Gokhivare, East Vasai, spans approximately 40 acres. Rapid urban growth in the region has further complicated the city's waste management problem. Over 850 tonnes of garbage are collected and dumped at this site daily. Due to the municipal corporation's stalled waste treatment processing, huge mountains of garbage have accumulated across the dumping ground.

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​Chemical gases forming within the accumulated waste frequently lead to fire outbreaks at the facility. A similar sudden fire erupted on Sunday night at around 10:30 PM. Plumes of smoke blew into neighboring residential areas, turning the surrounding atmosphere smoky and thick. Upon receiving information about the incident, the municipal fire brigade rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control.

​Residents report that such recurring incidents have become a constant hardship. The smoke from these fires continues to spread into nearby areas, causing widespread air pollution. At times, the garbage keeps smoldering underneath, causing severe irritation and inconvenience to the local population due to continuous smoke exposure.