 Major Fire Breaks Out At Thane Warehouse, No Casualties Reported
A massive fire broke out at the Shruti Engineers Works warehouse in Mohan Mill Compound, Kolshet Road, Thane. The Thane Fire Brigade and RDMC responded with high-rise engines, water tankers, and utility vehicles. Firefighters are working to control the blaze. So far, no injuries or fatalities have been reported.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Tuesday, March 03, 2026, 12:27 AM IST
article-image
Thane: A major fire erupted today at the Shruti Engineers Works warehouse located in the Mohan Mill Compound, behind Nandi Baba Temple on Kolshet Road, Dhokali.

​Upon receiving the alert, the Thane Fire Brigade and Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) rushed to the spot. The firefighting team deployed:

​01 High-rise fire engine

​01 Jumbo water tanker

​01 Utility vehicle

​Current Status:

​Casualties: No injuries or fatalities have been reported so far.

​Operations: Firefighters and RDMC personnel are currently on-site, working intensely to douse the flames and prevent them from spreading to neighboring units.

