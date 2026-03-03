Major Fire Breaks Out At Thane Warehouse, No Casualties Reported |

Thane: A major fire erupted today at the Shruti Engineers Works warehouse located in the Mohan Mill Compound, behind Nandi Baba Temple on Kolshet Road, Dhokali.

​Upon receiving the alert, the Thane Fire Brigade and Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) rushed to the spot. The firefighting team deployed:

​01 High-rise fire engine

​01 Jumbo water tanker

​01 Utility vehicle

​Current Status:

​Casualties: No injuries or fatalities have been reported so far.

​Operations: Firefighters and RDMC personnel are currently on-site, working intensely to douse the flames and prevent them from spreading to neighboring units.

