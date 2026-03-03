Major Fire Breaks Out At Thane Warehouse, No Casualties Reported

Thane: A major fire erupted today at the Shruti Engineers Works warehouse located in the Mohan Mill Compound, behind Nandi Baba Temple on Kolshet Road, Dhokali.
Upon receiving the alert, the Thane Fire Brigade and Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) rushed to the spot. The firefighting team deployed:
01 High-rise fire engine
01 Jumbo water tanker
01 Utility vehicle
Current Status:
Casualties: No injuries or fatalities have been reported so far.
Also Watch:
Operations: Firefighters and RDMC personnel are currently on-site, working intensely to douse the flames and prevent them from spreading to neighboring units.
To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/