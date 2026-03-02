 Child's Fear, Family's Loss: 13-Year-Old Boy Dies By Suicide In Thane, Fearing Parents' Reprimand Over School Pranks
Child's Fear, Family's Loss: 13-Year-Old Boy Dies By Suicide In Thane, Fearing Parents' Reprimand Over School Pranks

Child's Fear, Family's Loss: 13-Year-Old Boy Dies By Suicide In Thane, Fearing Parents' Reprimand Over School Pranks

A 13-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide after fearing reprimand from his parents over school pranks. The student had been warned after his mother met the school principal regarding his behaviour. Distressed about his conduct being reported to his father, he was found hanging at home. He was rushed to hospital but declared dead on arrival. Police have registered an accidental death report.

PTIUpdated: Monday, March 02, 2026, 02:11 PM IST
article-image
Child's Fear, Family's Loss: 13-Year-Old Boy Dies By Suicide In Thane, Fearing Parents' Reprimand Over School Pranks | Representational Image

Thane: A 13-year-old allegedly died by suicide at his house in Maharashtra's Thane city, reportedly out of fear of being reprimanded by his parents over his pranks at school, police said on Monday.

About The Incident

The incident occurred on Friday night in the Wagle Estate area under the jurisdiction of Srinagar police station, an official said.

Rudra Rakesh Singh, a student of a school in Mulund, neighbouring Mumbai, was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his third-floor apartment, he said.

The official said the boy's father had informed the police that the school principal had recently summoned the parents to discuss the habit of playing pranks on his classmates.

"Since the father was out of town, the mother had visited the school. She reprimanded the teen and informed him that she had reported his conduct to his father," he said.

Afraid of being reprimanded by the parents, the student allegedly committed suicide, the official said.

The boy was rushed to a private hospital and subsequently shifted to the Thane Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, he said, adding that an accidental death report has been registered.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

