Major Fire Breaks Out At Nashik's Star Mall, Multiple Vehicles Gutted; Videos Show Public Evacuation Amid Chaos |

Nashik: A major fire broke out at Star Mall on Wednesday, triggering panic in the surrounding area. Videos of the fire incident have surfaced on the internet showing thick smoke emanating from the mall building. Other visuals show evacuation efforts underway using firefighters' ladders, as several individuals remain trapped in the building. Authorities confirmed that no casualties have been reported.

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According to officials, the fire erupted in the basement of the complex, where three parked vehicles, including an ambulance, were gutted in the blaze. Thick plumes of black smoke were seen billowing from the basement, raising alarm among occupants and nearby residents.

Firefighters from the Nashik Road fire brigade, along with personnel from Maharashtra Fire Services, rushed to the scene with two fire tenders and an ambulance. The blaze, though intense, remained confined to the vehicles and did not spread to the building structure.

Some Patients Sent To Nearby Hospitals

As a precautionary measure, some patients from hospitals operating within the complex were shifted to safer areas inside the premises. Inspector Jayant Shirsath from the Upanagar Police Station said the evacuation was limited and carried out only in sections affected by the smoke, as quoted by The Times of India.

Officials clarified that a full-scale evacuation was not required since the fire did not impact the structural integrity of the building. Patients in unaffected areas remained in place.

Fire officer Rajendra Sonawane stated that the department was alerted soon after smoke was detected. Teams responded immediately and managed to bring the situation under control within 30 minutes, preventing further damage. While the exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, authorities have launched an investigation.

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