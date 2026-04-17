Major Fire Breaks Out At Malad West Outdoor Shooting Studio, Second Blaze Hits Tardeo Building | Representational Image

Mumbai: A fire broke out early Friday morning at a popular outdoor shooting location in Malad West, destroying studio equipment and office records. The incident occurred near Yoga Aashram on Madh Marve Road and was brought under control within three hours, with no injuries reported.

Fire Reported at 6:13 am at Dana Pani Bhullar Garden Studio

The fire was reported at 6:13 a.m. at Dana Pani Bhullar Garden Studio. The Mumbai Fire Brigade, along with local police and officials from the BMC’s P North ward, rushed to the spot soon after receiving the alert. Fire officials said the blaze was largely confined to electrical wiring and installations, along with combustible materials including wallpapers, foam matrices, carpets, bamboo, and wooden furniture. Office furniture, records, perfumes, air-conditioning units, and shooting equipment were also damaged in the incident. The fire affected an area of approximately 3,000 square feet, spread across five to six galas in a ground-plus-one structure within the studio premises.

Blaze Confined to Electrical Wiring and Combustible Materials

Fire brigade deployed four fire engines, three jumbo tankers, an aerial water tower tender, and an ambulance. Senior fire officials, including an Assistant Divisional Fire Officer and multiple Station Officers, were present at the site to supervise operations. The fire was completely extinguished by 9:12 a.m. Authorities have not yet determined the exact cause of the fire.

Meanwhile, another fire incident was reported at Sai Leela Cooperative Housing Society in Tardeo at 12:44 pm, affecting the third floor of a 16-storey residential building. Emergency teams from the MFB, along with police, BEST, and local ward staff, responded swiftly and worked to contain the blaze. The situation was brought under control without any reported injuries or fatalities. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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