Major Fire Breaks Out At Foo Restaurant In Bandra West's VN Sphere Mall, No Injuries Reported |

Mumbai: A major fire broke out on the third floor of VN Sphere Mall, Linking Road in Bandra West on Friday early morning. The blaze had engulfed 'Foo Restaurant', however, the restaurant was shut at the time of incident preventing major chaos. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) officials said the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and investigation is underway.

Fire Reported At 6.02 AM, No Injuries Reported

"The incident was reported to MFB at 6.02 am. The fire was on the third floor of ground plus five storeyed VN Sphere Mall. A level II (major) fire call was given at 6.28 pm. The fire was by MFB at 8.55 am. No injuries were reported," said BMC's disaster management cell report.

Agencies including MFB, police, power company personnel and civic ward staff was deployed on spot.

Fire Safety Systems Were Operational, Says MFB Official

SK Bandgar, Additional Fire Officer of MFB said," We are investigating the cause of fire. The restaurant and the mall has fire compliances, and the fire extinguishing system was working."

This is second fire incident in a restaurant located in a commercial structure in Mumbai in the last 10 days. On October 19, a fire broke out in 'Pan Asia Kitchen by Mainland China' a restaurant located on the first floor of the ground plus 50-storeyed Kohinoor Square building opposite Shiv Sena Bhavan, Dadar West.

The building's fire fighting system was operational, which helped the building's security gaurds to contain the fire which stopped it from escalating, and helped the MFB to douse the fire swiftly. The preliminary cause of fire was told as faulty electric circuit.

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