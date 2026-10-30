Dombivli East Water Cut On November 3: KDMC Announces 16-Hour Supply Shutdown From 8 AM To Midnight For Pipeline Repairs | File Photo

Dombivli: Residents of Dombivli East will face a 16-hour water supply shutdown on November 3 as the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) undertakes repair work on a leaking 1,100-mm-diameter main water pipeline near the transport depot. The civic administration has urged residents to store sufficient water in advance to avoid inconvenience during the shutdown.

Leakage Detected In Main Pipeline From Netivali Water Treatment Plant

According to Shailesh Malekar Executive Engineer of the KDMC's Dombivli Water Supply Department, the leakage has developed in the main pipeline supplying water from the 150-million-litre-per-day (MLD) water treatment plant at Netivali. The affected pipeline is located near the transport depot, necessitating maintenance to repair the leak.

The civic body has scheduled the repair work for Tuesday, November 3, 2026. As part of the maintenance operation, water supply from the Netivali treatment plant to Dombivli East will remain completely suspended from 8 am to midnight, resulting in a 16-hour disruption.

Households Advised To Prepare For Temporary Water Shortage

The shutdown is expected to affect residents dependent on the pipeline for their daily water requirements. Households may face difficulties managing essential activities such as cooking, cleaning and other domestic chores unless they make adequate arrangements before the scheduled interruption.

The maintenance work is aimed at repairing the leaking section of the main pipeline and restoring the water supply system to normal operation. Residents have been advised to plan their water consumption carefully and ensure that adequate reserves are available for the duration of the shutdown.

Read Also ED Uncovers Crypto Wallets, Overseas Trading Accounts In Navin Chichkar Drug Money Laundering Probe

Malekar has appealed to citizens to store the required quantity of water in advance and extend their cooperation to the municipal administration during the repair work.

Residents are also advised to use stored water judiciously throughout the shutdown period to minimise inconvenience to their households. The civic administration's appeal comes ahead of the scheduled maintenance, giving affected consumers time to prepare for the temporary disruption.

The KDMC has urged residents of Dombivli East to take note of the shutdown timings and make necessary arrangements well in advance. Normal water supply is expected to resume after the scheduled repair work is completed.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/