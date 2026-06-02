Major Drug Bust: MBVV Police Dismantle MD Manufacturing Unit In Telangana's Zaheerabad, Seizures Cross ₹20 Crore In Interstate Crackdown

MBVV Police officers raid a farmhouse laboratory in Telangana and seize narcotics, precursor chemicals, and equipment linked to an interstate drug syndicate | X - @MBVVPOLICE

Mira-Bhayandar, June 2: In a major breakthrough against interstate narcotics networks, the Crime Detection Branch (Cell-4) of the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate has successfully dismantled a clandestine Mephedrone (MD) manufacturing facility operating out of a farmhouse in Zaheerabad, Telangana.

With the latest raids, the total value of seizures in this massive pan-India drug operation has soared to Rs 20.72 crore.

The entire operation unfolded following a raid on June 4, 2024, at Room No. 202, Chheda Adarsh Building, Bank Road, Nayanagar, Mira Road (East). MBVV Police arrested a woman identified as Firdos Arbaz Qureshi after recovering 1 kg 334 grams of MD drug valued at Rs 2,66,80,280 from her residence.

🚨तेलंगणा राज्यातील जहिराबाद येथे एम.डी. ड्रग तयार करण्याचा कारखाना उद्ध्वस्त—— गुन्हे प्रकटीकरण कक्ष-4 यांची मोठी कारवाई🚨



🔹 दिनांक 04/04/2026 रोजी मिरारोड (नयानगर) येथून 1 किलो 324 ग्रॅम एम.डी. ड्रग (किंमत ₹2.66 कोटी) जप्त

🔹 याप्रकरणी आतापर्यंत एकूण 18 आरोपींना अटक

🔹 मुंबई… pic.twitter.com/7o5e5i2tG4 — MIRA BHAYANDAR VASAI VIRAR POLICE (@MBVVPOLICE) June 2, 2026

Investigations revealed that the contraband belonged to her husband, Arbaz Aqeel Qureshi. A case was registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, 1985, and Section 232 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Probe expands across multiple cities

As senior officials widened the scope of the probe, the police systematically arrested 15 individuals linked to the supply chain. During this phase, multi-city raids across Mira Road and Mumbai (Agripada, Malvani, and Manori) yielded MD drugs, manufacturing chemicals, and laboratory equipment worth Rs 13.65 crore.

The Telangana farmhouse connection

The breakthrough to the source of the manufacturing network came with the recent arrests of two key suspects:

Sandip Viraswami Naidu, arrested on May 28, 2026, from Khalapur, Raigad district.

Nasir alias Baba Janimiya Sheikh, arrested on May 29, 2026, from Hyderabad.

Interrogations revealed that Accused No. 17 was operating a full-scale illicit drug factory inside a farmhouse sprawled across a 2-acre plot in Picharagadi Tanda, Zaheerabad Taluka, Sangareddy District, Telangana.

Sophisticated laboratory uncovered

A specialised MBVV police team raided the Telangana farmhouse and uncovered a sophisticated laboratory setup used to mass-produce synthetic narcotics. The police seized:

● 3 kg of finished MD drug.

● Essential precursor chemicals regulated under the NDPS Act, including Chloroform, Acetone, Monomethylamine, Hydrochloric Acid, and 2-Bromo (2,213 litres).

● Advanced laboratory equipment valued at Rs 6.22 crore.

Operation led by senior officers

This high-stakes interstate operation was executed under the direct guidance of top MBVV police officials, including:

● Niket Kaushik (Police Commissioner)

● Dattatray Shinde (Additional Police Commissioner)

● Sandip Doifode (Deputy Commissioner of Crime Branch)

● Madan Ballal (Assistant Commissioner of Police)

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The ground operation was led by PI Pramod Badakh (In-charge, Crime Detection Branch Cell-4), along with API Prashant Gangurde, Dattatray Sarak, PSI Manohar Tadvi, Santosh Madane, and a dedicated team of constables, alongside the Cyber Cell team led by PSI Santosh Chavan.

Further investigations are underway as the MBVV Police continue to trace the financial trails and global linkages of the drug syndicate.

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