Major Breakthrough In Mumbai Terror Funding Case; Accused Salim Shaikh Allegedly Created 40 Fake Passports Using Forged Documents | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a major development in the ongoing terror funding investigation, Mumbai Police have uncovered shocking details about the arrested accused, Salim Shaikh, revealing his alleged involvement in creating fake passports using forged documents.

According to investigators, the accused had allegedly facilitated the issuance of passports for nearly 40 individuals using fake documentation. During raids conducted in the Kurar area of Malad, police recovered several crucial documents linked to these activities, indicating that the network could be far more extensive than initially suspected.

Police officials stated that personal documents belonging to around 40 individuals were seized from the आरोपी’s premises. Preliminary findings suggest these were used to obtain passports, possibly under fake identities. Authorities suspect that such passports may have been used for illegal activities, raising serious concerns about national security.

The case has taken a more serious turn with the emergence of a terror funding angle. Acting on intelligence inputs regarding suspicious financial transactions, police had earlier conducted raids at the accused’s residence. During the search, officials recovered two passports issued in his name one from Mumbai and another allegedly issued from Hyderabad under a fake identity.

Further investigation has revealed that the accused had travelled to Kuwait nearly 50 times over the past 22 years. Police are now probing his international connections and examining whether these visits were linked to any suspicious financial dealings.

In addition, a substantial amount of cash was seized from the accused’s residence, including bundles of ₹500, ₹200, and ₹50 notes. Authorities are working to trace the source of the funds and determine their intended use.

Officials believe that the findings could expose a large-scale fake passport racket with potential links to an international terror funding network. The investigation is ongoing, with multiple agencies likely to be involved in unravelling the full extent of the operation.