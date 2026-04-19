Major Action By Revenue Department Against Illegal Land Filling: Case Registered Against 19 Individuals At Waliv Police Station |

Vasai: The Revenue Department has taken significant action against the illegal filling of approximately 26,000 brass of soil, stones, and cement debris on government and tribal lands in the Rajavali area of East Vasai. Following a formal investigation, a case has been registered against 19 individuals involved in the illegal activity at the Waliv Police Station.

The land in question, specifically Survey Nos. 228/3 and 227/1, is owned by the Maharashtra State Revenue Department. Additionally, Survey No. 228/4 and other adjacent plots are designated as Class-2 (varg-2) lands, granted to the tribal community for cultivation under the Tenancy Act.

Exploiting these protected lands, "land mafias" illegally dumped a massive 25,945 brass of filling material without any official permission. Furthermore, unauthorized construction of "chawls" (tenements) had already commenced on the site.

Upon receiving complaints, Vasai Tehsildar Deepak Gaikwad conducted an on-site inspection (Panchnama) and prepared a status report. Based on his findings, he directed that criminal charges be filed.

The formal complaint was lodged by Haresh Prakash Janathe, the Circle Officer of the Manikpur division. Consequently, the Waliv Police have booked 19 people under various sections of the law.

The accused are facing charges underSections 329(3), 318(4), and 61(2).Maharashtra Land Revenue Code, 1966, Sections 48/7 and 48/8, Sections 9 and 15.

Also Watch:

Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984: Section 3.

"We received complaints regarding illegal soil filling. After a physical inspection and assessing the ground reality, strict action has been taken. We have also issued formal notices to MSEDCL (Mahavitran) and the Municipal Corporation to ensure that no construction permits or electricity connections are granted to this site."

— Deepak Gaikwad, Tehsildar, Vasai

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