Majlis Partners With MAVIM To Expand Grassroots Legal Support Network For Women Across Maharashtra

Majlis and MAVIM join hands to strengthen legal aid access for women through SHG-led grassroots initiatives across Maharashtra | File Photo

Mumbai, April 24: Women and child rights advocacy Majlis has announced a partnership with the Mahila Arthik Vikas Mahamandal (MAVIM) to strengthen the Kayda Sathi cadre across Maharashtra, aiming to enhance legal awareness and support for women at the grassroots level.

Partnership to strengthen grassroots legal support

MAVIM, established by the Maharashtra government, works to promote economic empowerment, social equity, and self-confidence among women associated with Self Help Groups (SHGs), with a membership base exceeding 20 lakh.

Under the collaboration, Majlis will train Master Kayda Sathis—legal volunteers drawn from SHGs—who play a crucial role in guiding women on issues such as domestic violence, child sexual abuse, and workplace sexual harassment.

Training planned across all districts

As part of the initiative, Majlis will conduct training programmes across all 36 districts of the state. The programme also seeks to build stronger linkages between Kayda Sathis and key institutions, including courts, police, protection officers, and child welfare committees, to ensure timely support for affected women and children.

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Advocate Audrey D’Mello, director, Majlis Legal Centre, said that the initiative is expected to strengthen community-based legal assistance and advance efforts to safeguard the rights of women and children, with a focus on accessible, grassroots-level intervention.

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