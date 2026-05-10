 Majlis Invites Applications Across Maharashtra To Build Grassroots Legal Aid Network
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMajlis Invites Applications Across Maharashtra To Build Grassroots Legal Aid Network

Majlis Invites Applications Across Maharashtra To Build Grassroots Legal Aid Network

Majlis has invited applications for “Majlis Nyay Trainers” across Maharashtra to strengthen legal awareness for women, children and marginalised groups. The organisation will hold three-day Training of Trainers workshops in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur. Selected candidates will later train Para Legal Volunteers in districts. Applications close on 15 May 2026.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, May 10, 2026, 09:25 PM IST
article-image
Majlis Invites Applications Across Maharashtra To Build Grassroots Legal Aid Network | Representational Image

Mumbai: Women’s rights organisation Majlis has invited applications for “Majlis Nyay Trainers” from across Maharashtra to strengthen legal awareness and support systems for women, children and marginalised communities.

The initiative aims to create a network of skilled and empathetic trainers who can champion access to justice at the grassroots level. Applicants are expected to have experience working with women, children and vulnerable groups, along with expertise in training adult learners, particularly community volunteers and self-help group members. Fluency in Marathi is essential, while knowledge of local dialects will be considered an advantage.

As part of the programme, Majlis will organise a three-day Training of Trainers (TOT) workshop at three locations — Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur. Accommodation and food will be provided during the training, though travel expenses will not be covered.

Following the TOT programme and a subsequent interview process, selected candidates will be empanelled as Majlis Nyay Trainers. They will conduct training sessions for Para Legal Volunteers in their respective districts on behalf of Majlis. Honorarium, along with accommodation and travel support where applicable, will be provided to selected trainers.

Read Also
Royal Enfield Bullet Crashes Into Mercedes Near Malabar Hill, Traffic Hit In South Mumbai
article-image

Also Watch:

Para Legal Volunteers play a key role in spreading legal awareness and assisting women in matters such as domestic violence, child sexual abuse and workplace sexual harassment.

Preference will be given to women applicants and individuals belonging to vulnerable groups. The last date for applications is 15 May 2026.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on