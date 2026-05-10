Majlis Invites Applications Across Maharashtra To Build Grassroots Legal Aid Network | Representational Image

Mumbai: Women’s rights organisation Majlis has invited applications for “Majlis Nyay Trainers” from across Maharashtra to strengthen legal awareness and support systems for women, children and marginalised communities.

The initiative aims to create a network of skilled and empathetic trainers who can champion access to justice at the grassroots level. Applicants are expected to have experience working with women, children and vulnerable groups, along with expertise in training adult learners, particularly community volunteers and self-help group members. Fluency in Marathi is essential, while knowledge of local dialects will be considered an advantage.

As part of the programme, Majlis will organise a three-day Training of Trainers (TOT) workshop at three locations — Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur. Accommodation and food will be provided during the training, though travel expenses will not be covered.

Following the TOT programme and a subsequent interview process, selected candidates will be empanelled as Majlis Nyay Trainers. They will conduct training sessions for Para Legal Volunteers in their respective districts on behalf of Majlis. Honorarium, along with accommodation and travel support where applicable, will be provided to selected trainers.

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Para Legal Volunteers play a key role in spreading legal awareness and assisting women in matters such as domestic violence, child sexual abuse and workplace sexual harassment.

Preference will be given to women applicants and individuals belonging to vulnerable groups. The last date for applications is 15 May 2026.

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