Royal Enfield Bullet Crashes Into Mercedes Near Malabar Hill, Traffic Hit In South Mumbai

Traffic movement near Malabar Hill Road in South Mumbai was affected on Sunday after a Royal Enfield Bullet reportedly collided with a Mercedes car, leading to congestion in the area.

According to information shared by IANS, the accident took place on a busy stretch near Malabar Hill, drawing the attention of commuters and passersby. Visuals from the spot showed the luxury car suffering significant damage on its right side, with visible dents and impact marks.

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Police Rush To Ease Traffic

Soon after the collision, police personnel reached the area and began clearing the road to ease traffic movement. Vehicles were seen moving slowly for some time as officials managed the situation and diverted traffic around the affected stretch.

No injuries were reported in the incident, officials said.

The exact cause of the collision is yet to be confirmed. However, the incident once again highlighted the challenges of navigating Mumbai’s crowded roads, especially in high traffic areas like Malabar Hill where narrow lanes and steady vehicle movement often lead to bottlenecks.

Traffic normalised gradually after the damaged vehicles were moved from the road.