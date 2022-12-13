Mahul to have Mumbai's second truck terminal

ANI

Mumbai: Mumbai's second truck terminal will be coming up at Mahul, with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) initiating the process to study the location and prepare a detailed project report for execution.



“Trucks, as well as tankers parked along the roadsides in the refinery areas, cause immense traffic congestion. This vehicular congestion also contributes to the pollution problem in the Mahul area,” read one of the documents by the MMRDA regarding the project. As a result, the development authority plans to develop a truck terminal in the area on a plot measuring around 70,01,085sq m where around 700 trucks and tankers can be parked.



The existing truck terminal is located at Wadala, between Anik BEST Bus Depot and Bhakti Park.



Some ancillary facilities for heavy vehicles will also be created for the convenience of users. These would include restrooms, dormitory, canteens, control office, repair shops, etc. However, as a part of the plot has mangroves, approval from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority will be required.



If the plan goes unhindered, it will take a minimum of two years for the entire project to be ready for the heavy vehicles and to decongest the internal roads of Mahul. Once the truck terminal is ready and operational, those using the facility will be charged a certain amount, which is yet to be determined, to recover the capital as well as operational expenditures of Mahul Truck Terminus.



To initiate the execution process, the MMRDA has called in proposals from the consultants to prepare a detailed project report and also provide project management services to develop the terminal.