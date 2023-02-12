Mahindra Blues 2023 wraps up with Buddy Guy's one last performance

Photo credit: mahindrablues.com

Mumbai: "You'll make me so happy, I'm gonna screw up in a minute, " said multi-Grammy winner and blues music legend Buddy Guy as the crowd went berserk at the Mahindra Blues 2023 tonight.

This was the opener of his Damn Right Farewell world tour, which marks the 86-year-old's retirement from live music. After an initial technical snag the veteran was in his element along with his right band of musicians.

Buddy has had a long and endearing association with Mahindra Blues, Asia's largest blues music festival attracting a huge discerning audience that is held annually since 2011, usually at Mehboob Studios, Bandra. It went international a few years ago, with annual editions in blues hotspot Chicago.

This was his sixth and last set, and the Polka Dot stage was packed to the nines. A few minutes earlier, host and radio jockey Brian Tellis announced that they are taking the event to New York this year, at a venue no less than the prestigious Lincoln Centre.

Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, winner of the 2022 Grammy Award for "Best Contemporary Blues Album" made his India debut earlier in the night. "Words can't express how glad I am to be meeting my fans here. The musical culture here is rich," he said.

Prominent Bollywood actors in the crowd

Bollywood actors Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur, former VJ Gaurav Kapur, singers Neeraj Shreedhar and Papon were spotted in the crowd. The festival brings together some of the biggest names in the blues genre, both international and local. It's a reminder of the rich blues music culture that originated in the Deep South of the US, and its influence on the Indian music scene.

On Day 1 (February 11), young Argentinian blues musician Ivan Singh set the stage on fire. This was the first time he performed in India. Interestingly, he has a special connection with our country; his great-grandfather was from Punjab. "I am the first member of my family to visit after my great grandpa," he said. American Grammy-winning legend Taj Mahal ended the night with a smooth set to close the night. "I have always had a connection with India and its sound even before I became famous," he said.

Earlier tonight, Kanakia International School Beatz Crew and Nanhi Kali Choral Ensemble took the stage to perform two numbers, as part of the blues in school inclusivity initiative that acquaints underprivileged children with blues music.

Since 2011, the event has been growing in popularity year on year. In contrast to other recent overhyped music fests where fans were selling off their tickets due to an underwhelming line-up, this one was sold-out way ahead of the opening day despite a heavy price tag. Mahindra Blues is known for its diverse line-up of artists, ranging from established legends like Walter Trout and John Mayall to up-and-coming musicians. It also features a mix of different styles of blues, including delta blues, Chicago blues, and British blues.

One of its highlights is the opportunity for Indian blues musicians to perform alongside their international counterparts. This provides a unique platform for Indian artists to showcase their talent and gain exposure, and it also helps to bring the blues genre to a wider audience in India. On Day 1, Indian blues guitarist Arinjoy Sarkar and the Arinjoy Trio from Kolkata kicked things off in high gear. At one point, Sarkar made his guitar "sing", such was his dexterity with the instrument. Mumbai-based blues singer and rapper Scherezaad did an impressive rendition of Mustang Sally with Taj Mahal and his band. " It's surreal. I am still taking it in, " she exclaimed.

Band hunt winners The Karan Mahajan Band put on a formidable show on both days at the Garden Stage. "This is our first time playing at an event as massive as this, which has seen stalwarts of global repute, " said Karan. In recent years, the festival has featured some of the most talented blues musicians from desi shores, such as Soulmate, Benny Dayal, and Sridhar Parthasarathy.

Preserving and promoting the blues genre

Another key aspect of the event is its focus on preserving and promoting the blues genre. The festival aims to educate audiences about the history and significance of blues music and its influence on other genres. Through workshops, masterclasses, and interactive sessions, festival-goers have the opportunity to learn about the genre and interact with musicians and experts. Of course, there are a tonne of food and drink stalls, merchandise, and other activities for festival-goers to immerse themselves in the blues experience.

Concert goers poured in from various corners of the country to be part of the dynamic cultural experience. Said Bishnoi Das, 34, an engineer from Guwahati, "My friends and I have been flying down every year for the past five years especially to watch these greats." Said Prathamesh Monty, 25, from Delhi, "I was inculcated into the blues in 1992. This is my fifth time here. Post the pandemic, I wouldn't have missed the 2023 edition for the world."

Read Also Kala Ghoda Art Festival 2023: The complete schedule for Feb 12

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)