Mahim, Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Shiv Sena's Sada Sarvankar Looks To Defend His Turf

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Election 2024 is just around the corner. All eyes are on the big fight between the ruling Mahayuti, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena - Shinde) alongwith Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis (BJP), Ajit Pawar (NCP); and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) led by Sharad Pawar (NCP-Sharad Pawar), Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena-UBT) and Nana Patole (Congress). Mahim Assembly constituency is one of the key constituencies everyone has their eyes on. Mahim assembly constituency falls in Mumbai South Central Lok Sabha constituency.

Mahim constituency is one of the 288 seats from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly up for grabs. The constituency, designated by number 181, falls in Mumbai Suburban District. Mahim, the general category constituency, is currently represented in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly by Sada Sarvankar from Shiv Sena (Shinde).

In Maharashtra Legislative Assembly 2019 elections, Sada Sarvankar defeated MNS's Sandeep Deshpande by 18,647 votes. Sarvankar got 61337 votes while Deshpande got 42690 votes.

Sada Sarvankar secured victory in 2014 elections as well.

Mahim Legislative Assembly Constituency:

Current situation in Maharashtra assembly:

Currently, the ruling disposition in Maharashtra has 202 MLAs with it. Out of these, BJP has 102 seats, NCP (Ajit Pawar) has 40, Shiv Sena (Shinde) has 38 and other parties have 22.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has 69 seats in its kitty. Out of these, Congress has 37, Shiv Sena (UBT) has 16, NCP (Sharad Pawar) has 12 while other parties have six seats. Fifteen seats are vacant.