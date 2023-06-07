Maheshwari Mandal Organises Satsang On Sanskar

Mira-Bhayandar: The Maheshwari Mandal in Bhayandar organized a one-day Satsang (spiritual discourse) by Rishikesh-based saint Shree Shivendra Swarupji Maharaj as a part of events to celebrate Mahesh Navmi. Held at Rajasthan Bhawan in Bhayandar on June 4, the discourse was themed on the topic - Sanskar (cultural values). While highlighting the need to follow the path of religion through love, mercy, kindness and meditation, Swarupji Maharaj also stressed upon inculcating good values in children like honesty, kindness, compassion in this fast-changing world. “We have got human life for the betterment of society which will help attain moksha. It is the sole purpose of human existence.''

The spiritual discourse

The saint said he appreciated the efforts of Maheshwari Mandal for their social service activities, keeping up the morality and their tendency to make sacrifices for the welfare of humanity. Responding to a question put forth by mandal president Natwar Daga regarding whom to worship in today's Kalyug, the saint replied that according to the religious treatise five god and goddesses including-Lord Ganesha, Narayan, Shiv Ji, Goddess Durga, Surya Bhagwan (Sun God) are considered to be divine and need to be worshipped with religious fervour.

Some children recited the fifth and twelfth shlokas (verses) from the chapters of the Bhagwad Gita.

Mandal office bearers including Natwar Daga (president), Suresh Darak (treasurer), Sanjeevji Jakhotia (youth wing chief) and Sudha ji Kakani (women’s wing secretary) along with Shree Shivendra Swarupji Maharaj recited aarti in adoration of Lord Mahesh. Mandal members garlanded Swarupji Maharaj and took blessings from him. Suresh ji Darak conducted the on-stage presentation.

