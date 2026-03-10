Maheshwari Mandal Bhayander Celebrates Gangaur Festival 2026 With Grand Cultural Programs

The Gangaur Festival 2026, organized by Maheshwari Mandal Bhayander, concluded with great pomp and show. The event was held on Sunday, March 8, 2026, at Papaiya Ground, Bhayander (West). The program began with the daily recitation of five verses from the Gita and the Mahesh Vandana followed by Cultural program by Mahila samiti.

Mira Bhayander MLA Shri Narendraji Mehta attended the event as the chief guest and was welcomed by Mandal President Shri Natwarji Daga, Secretary Shri Narayanji Toshniwal, and Shri Madanlalji Bhutada. Mira Bhayander Mayor Smt. Dimpleji Mehta was welcomed by Smt. Manjuji Malpani and Smt. Sudhaji Kakani. Mira Bhayander Deputy Mayor Shri Dhruvkishoreji Patil was welcomed by Shri Hariprasadji Asava and Mandal Treasurer Shri Sureshji Darak. The first corporator of Maheshwari Samaj Bhayander, Mrs. Komalji Vitthalji Navandhar, corporator Mr. Sureshji Khandelwal, corporator Mr. Bhagwatiji Sharma were welcomed by Ramavatarji Bhutada. In his speech, the chief guest, Mr. Narendraji Mehta, praised the Maheshwari Samaj Bhayander for its support in the recently held Mira Bhayander elections. He also assured the Maheshwari Samaj of increasing its representation in the Mira Bhayander elections in the future.

A total of 225 artists participated in this colorful Gangaur cultural program. The artists performed beautiful dances to Gangaur songs and Marwari songs based on the culture of Rajasthan, the land of heroes. Community members highly appreciated the Gangaur program and applauded the artists.

In his address, Mr. Natwarji Daga, President and Trustee of Maheshwari Mandal Bhayander, first extended Holi greetings to all the community members present at the Gangaur event. Today, Women's Day is being celebrated across the world, but the hallmark of India's eternal culture is that women have been revered and respected from the very beginning. The worship of women's power in all these forms—Mother Geeta, Mother Ganga, Gayatri, and Bhagwati—is deeply ingrained in our culture. For this, respecting women is not just a one-day issue but an integral part of our traditional culture and life values. Yatra naryastu pujyante ramante tatra devata: Today, the influence of Western culture may be attracting the current generation, but with time, pleasant changes are also being seen. Today's generation, i.e. Generation 2, is slowly beginning to understand its culture and values. It is everyone's duty to show the right direction to the children, encourage them and connect them with our Sanatan culture. I have full faith that the light of unity and integrity of Sanatan culture has always been there, is there and will always remain there.

Making a special request to the community, the Mandal said, "Take a pledge to strengthen the Maheshwari community. This will make the society more organized, empowered, and progressing. Encourage your children to participate in self-defense, religious programs, and cultural schools." By joining the regular programs running under the aegis of Maheshwari Mandal Bhayander like Prabhat Ferry, Geeta Ramayan Pathashala, Shri Ramcharitmanas Akhand Ramayan Path, Gangaur Utsav, Mahesh Navami, Sharad Purnima Program, Annakut Program, Self Defense Training, Cultural Sanskarik Events, the new generation will get the right understanding of Sanatan culture and values.

Also Watch:

Finally, while requesting all of you on this ongoing turmoil in the world, he said that the times are very difficult, at this time we have to recite at least one rosary or five Hanuman Chalisas for our country and for all the Sanatanis and pray to our God that Lord, please protect our Sanatanis living in the country and abroad.

CA Sumit Lakhotia, President of the Vasai Branch, was welcomed on stage. Following the cultural program, a live broadcast of the India vs. New Zealand cricket match was broadcast on a large screen, keeping in mind the community's cricket fans. Following the event, over 2,000 community members enjoyed the Mahaprasad.

Mandal Secretary Shri Narayanji Toshniwal expressed his gratitude to all the community members and guests who attended the event, including those who made it a success. He also invited the community family to the upcoming Gangaur Vidaai cultural program on March 21, 2026.