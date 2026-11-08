Mahesh Kale's Soulful Renditions Enchant Hundreds At Mumbai's Diwali Pahat |

Mumbai: Hundreds of music aficionados gathered at Sion’s Shanmukhananda Hall on Sunday morning to attend Hindustani classical vocalist Mahesh Kale’s annual Diwali Pahat concert, a musical celebration that has become a much-awaited Diwali tradition.

Kale, who travels from San Francisco to Mumbai every year for the concert, greeted the audience by saying, “I am getting to do Lakshmi Pooja at the Lakshmi capital of India.”

He began the morning with Raag Ahir Bhairav, setting a soulful tone for the concert, before moving on to ‘Albela Sajan Aayo Re’ and ‘Deepavali Din Manao’. Inviting the audience to join him, he rendered popular Marathi compositions such as ‘Majhe Jeevan Gaane’, ‘Hey Surano Chandra Vha’ and ‘Vitthala Vitthala’, followed by ‘Khara Toh Ekachi Dharma’.

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The concert also saw the presence of legendary flautist Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, who was effusive in his praise for Kale. “I have never heard an artist who sings this beautifully... He sings from his heart, from his soul. His songs… they are all so good!” he said.

Kale also paid tribute to his guru, the late Pandit Jitendra Abhisheki, whose punya tithi fell just days earlier. Remembering his guru, he dedicated the rendition of ‘Ananta Tula Kon Pahu Shake’ to him.

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