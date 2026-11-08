UFC Fighter Carlos Prates Celebrates Diwali In Mumbai, Seen Lighting Fireworks During India Visit

UFC Fighter Carlos Prates Celebrates Diwali In Mumbai | Shiv Patel/Instagram

UFC fighter Carlos Prates embraced the festive spirit of India as he celebrated Diwali during his visit to Mumbai. The Brazilian mixed martial artist was seen lighting fireworks on the occasion of the festival of lights, giving fans a glimpse of his festive experience in the city.

Prates appeared to thoroughly enjoy the Diwali celebrations as he joined in the festivities and experienced one of India's biggest festivals. The UFC star's participation in the celebrations caught the attention of fans, with his fireworks moment making for an interesting glimpse into his Mumbai visit.

UFC Fighter Carlos Prates Celebrates Diwali In Mumbai

Shiv Patel/Instagram

Diwali, celebrated across India with great enthusiasm, is marked by the lighting of diyas, colourful decorations, sweets and fireworks. The festival symbolises the victory of light over darkness and good over evil.

Prates' Diwali celebration also highlighted the cultural experiences international sporting personalities get to enjoy when visiting India. While he is known for his performances inside the UFC octagon, the fighter was seen embracing the festive atmosphere away from the world of mixed martial arts.

His Mumbai visit and participation in the Diwali festivities offered fans a different side of the UFC star, as he traded the intensity of the octagon for the celebrations and fireworks of the festival of lights.

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