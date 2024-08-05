'Mahayuti Working For Benefit Of Gujarat,' Says Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole

Mumbai: The Congress on Sunday said the ruling Mahayuti had “looted” Maharashtra and accused the government of “working for the benefit of Gujarat”.

Following a party meeting in Mumbai to discuss the upcoming assembly election, state Congress president Nana Patole said the opposition will draw up a charge sheet against the “Mahabhrashtayuti” and circulate it among the public.

“The opposition MVA is trying to maintain the pride of Maharashtra. The Mahabhrashtayuti has sold it. This current government is working for the benefit of Gujarat. Maharashtra is being looted and all the stolen goods are being taken to Surat,” Patole said.

“The government is selling land and properties of the state. In such a situation, saving Maharashtra become the MVA’s priority,” he said.

Read Also Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole Warns Party Workers Against 'Complacency' Ahead Of Polls

Senior Congress Leader Ramesh Chennithala On Programmes To Be Held To Mark Birth Anniversary Of Former PM Rajiv Gandhi

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, who held the meeting with the state leadership, said several programmes will be held in Mumbai to mark the birth anniversary of late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on August 20. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi will take part in the events, while MVA allies Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray have been invited, he said.

Rajiv Gandhi was born in Mumbai on August 20, 1944. Chennithala said the people of Maharashtra want change and the Lok Sabha results had made that evident.

“The MVA has the support of the people. We will fight the polls unitedly to bring change in the state,” he said.

“There was no talk of seat-sharing in today’s meeting. We are going to contest as the MVA and bring about change. People favour the MVA and that was evident in the Lok Sabha polls,” Chennithala told reporters.