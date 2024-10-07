'Mahayuti Govt Successfully Breaking Chains Of Maoists': CM Eknath Shinde At Union Home Ministry Meeting

CM Eknath Shinde At Union Home Ministry Meeting | FPJ

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has claimed that the state has successfully broken the supply chain of Maoists, stating that for the first time, North Gadchiroli has become free from Maoist influence and that the Maharashtra government has defeated terror and fear in the region.

CM Shinde attended a meeting organised by the Union Home Ministry on security measures and the influence of leftist ideology in the country in New Delhi, chaired by Amit Shah. During this occasion, the Chief Minister provided information about the actions taken by the Maharashtra government to curb Naxalism. In the ten years from 2014 to 2024, the anti-Maoist campaign has intensified in the state. The number of armed Maoist cadres has decreased from 550 in 2013 to just 56 in 2024. In the last six years, 96 armed Maoists were killed, 161 were captured, and 70 surrendered, Shinde stated.

Shinde emphasised that the Maharashtra government has achieved significant success in breaking the supply chain of Maoists and that for the first time, North Gadchiroli has been freed from armed Maoists. The expansion plan of Maoists from Abuzmad to the MMC zone has also suffered a major blow. Not a single person has been recruited into Maoist organizations during this period, and not even a member of the security forces was martyred. A total of 19 villages in the Bhamragarh area adjacent to Abuzmad, which is considered a Maoist stronghold, have banned Maoists from entering. He also mentioned that this is a significant success of their development strategy.

While assuring that the Maharashtra government will fully support the policies of the central government and the neighboring state of Chhattisgarh in actions against the Maoists, Shinde stated that ST bus service has started for the first time in sensitive areas like Gardewada. In the Lok Sabha elections held a few months ago, Gadchiroli district achieved the highest polling percentage in Maharashtra at 71.88%. Despite massive banners and posters issued by the Maoists urging people not to vote, residents tore down and burned them, expressing their faith in democracy, Shinde said.

Naxal-affected areas have seen impressive development in roads, infrastructure, internet connectivity, industry, health, and education. An MoU has been signed with Lloyd Metals Limited in Konsari, Gadchiroli district, with an investment of ₹20,000 crores, which will provide employment to around 10,000 people. Surajgad Ispat Limited is planning to set up an integrated steel plant in Aheri Tehsil at a cost of ₹10,000 crores, creating employment for another 7,000 local people. The Surajgarh mine is operational with an annual capacity of 10 million tonnes.

The state government has auctioned six more iron ore mines in Naxal-affected areas to boost investment and employment. A state-of-the-art center for research, innovation, and training has been launched in Gadchiroli in association with Tata Technologies to enhance skill development among tribal youth. This center, inaugurated by Chief Minister Shinde in November last year, will provide training to 4,800 students annually.

Maharashtra seeks financial assistance under the Security Related Expenditure (SRE) scheme and funding to establish more Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) in Naxal-affected areas. There is also a need for a special training program for Maharashtra Police in anti-Naxal operations, additional deployment of Central Armed Police Force in these districts, and new posts. The state has consistently received cooperation and support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has vowed to eliminate Maoism from the entire country by March 2026. The Chief Minister stated that Maharashtra will support this initiative.