Mahayuti Finalizes Nominated Corporators; Five Alliance Leaders File Nomination For Panvel Municipal Corporation Posts

Five candidates of the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance filed their nomination papers on Wednesday (March 4) for the posts of nominated corporators in the Panvel Municipal Corporation.

The Candidates and the Filing Process

On behalf of the BJP–Shiv Sena–Nationalist Congress Party–RPI alliance, BJP youth leader Paresh Thakur, BJP district vice-president Ganesh Kadu, Dr. Arunkumar Bhagat, Dinesh Khanavkar, and Shiv Sena’s Adv. Prathamesh Soman submitted their nomination forms to Municipal Secretary and Election Decision Officer Nanasaheb Kamthe.

Alliance leaders stated that all five candidates are experienced and well-versed in local self-governance matters, with substantial experience in municipal functioning.

Dignitaries Present at the Occasion

Present on the occasion were BJP District President Avinash Koli, Mayor Nitin Patil, Deputy Mayor Pramila Patil, former Leader of Opposition Pritam Mhatre, former BJP City President and former Corporator Anil Bhagat, Corporator Adv. Prakash Binedar, Shiv Sena leader Ramesh Gudekar, BJP City President and Corporator Sumit Zunzarrao, youth leader Sanjay Jain, along with other public representatives.

In the recently concluded Panvel Municipal Corporation general elections, the BJP-led Mahayuti once again established its dominance. The BJP won 55 seats, Shiv Sena secured 2 seats, and the Nationalist Congress Party won 2 seats, taking the alliance’s total to 59 seats and ensuring a strong majority in the civic body. Subsequently, Nitin Patil was elected Mayor and Pramila Patil as Deputy Mayor.

Allocation of Nominated Posts

With 59 elected members, the alliance is entitled to five of the seven nominated corporator posts. Accordingly, Paresh Thakur, Ganesh Kadu, Dr. Arunkumar Bhagat, Adv. Prathamesh Soman, and Dinesh Khanavkar have been given the opportunity to serve as nominated corporators.

With 59 elected and 5 nominated members, the alliance’s total strength in the corporation will rise to 64.

