Grape Growers Get Hope: 'Maharashtra Govt To Consider Inclusion Of Grape Cultivation Under EGS,' Says Minister Bharat Gogawale

Employment Guarantee Scheme Minister Bharat Gogawale | Wikipedia

Mumbai: Employment Guarantee Scheme Minister Bharat Gogawale on Wednesday informed the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly that a decision on including grape cultivation under the Employment Guarantee Scheme (EGS) will be taken after detailed discussions and with the consent of all concerned departments and the Chief Minister.

The Assurance in the Assembly

Responding to a calling attention motion, Gogawale said the proposal to bring grape farming under the ambit of the EGS would be considered after comprehensive deliberations. The issue was raised by MLA Rohit Patil, who sought clarity on whether the state government would include grape cultivation in the scheme and what measures were being taken to protect the interests of grape and raisin (bedana) producers in the state.

Patil also highlighted concerns regarding illegal import of low-quality raisins, which he said was affecting local farmers. In response, Minister Gogawale stated that the state government would urge the Centre to strengthen customs mechanisms to curb illegal imports. He added that a decision would be taken after examining whether quality checks of imported raisins are being conducted by the concerned authorities.

Impact on Domestic Market and Malpractices

The minister noted that although locally produced raisins are currently fetching good prices, the illegal influx of inferior-quality raisins from countries such as Afghanistan is putting pressure on the domestic market. Instances have come to light where imported stock stored in cold storage facilities in Tasgaon in Sangli district was allegedly being sold under local labels. Notices have been issued through the concerned market committees regarding cancellation of licences of traders found involved in such practices.

Gogawale reiterated that the government is committed to safeguarding the interests of grape growers in the state.

Minister of State Adv. Ashish Jaiswal and MLAs Atul Bhosale, Vishwajeet Kadam, Suresh Dhas, Jayant Patil and Shekhar Nikam also participated in the discussion.

