Mahavitaran Holds Special Training On Consumer Grievance Redressal And Smart Metering Across Bhandup Circle

Mahavitaran officials attend a specialised training programme focused on consumer complaint resolution and smart metering implementation in the Bhandup Circle | File Photo

Mumbai, May 26: In a bid to strengthen consumer services and improve operational efficiency, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (Mahavitaran) organised a special training programme on Consumer Grievance Redressal Forums and Smart Metering across the Bhandup Circle on Monday.

The training sessions were held at the Thane Divisional Office auditorium for Thane Division officials, the Bhandup Circle Office auditorium for Vashi Division staff, and the Pen Divisional Office for Pen Division personnel.

Officials said the programme aimed at equipping officers and employees with structured mechanisms for consumer grievance handling while also enhancing their understanding of smart metering technology and its implementation.

Focus on grievance redressal mechanisms

A comprehensive training module was developed focusing on consumer complaint resolution systems as well as IT and communication technologies used in smart metering. Sub-divisional officers, accounts assistants, and Executive Engineers (Administration) from all three divisions of the Bhandup Circle participated in the sessions.

Regional Office Legal Advisor Satyajit Pawar and Executive Engineer Dnyanesh Panpatil guided participants on the functioning of Consumer Grievance Redressal Forums, legal provisions, and methods to ensure timely and effective disposal of consumer complaints.

“Structured grievance handling and timely resolution are essential for improving consumer trust and service transparency,” officials said during the programme.

Smart metering awareness and implementation

The sessions also covered the technical functioning of the Smart Metering Scheme and highlighted the benefits of TOD (Time of Day) meters for consumers.

“Effective implementation of smart metering and better awareness among field officers will help enhance transparency and operational efficiency in day-to-day functioning,” trainers noted..

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Participants expressed confidence that the initiative would contribute towards more transparent, consumer-friendly and efficient services within Mahavitaran.

The initiative was conceptualised by Konkan Regional Division Co-Managing Director Dilip Jagdale and conducted under the guidance of Chief Engineer Sanjay Patil.

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