Mahavikas Aghadi’s Bhavana Ghanekar Wins Uran Municipal Council President’s Post; BJP Tops Councillor Tally

In a keenly contested election to the Uran Municipal Council, Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate Bhavana Ghanekar of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) won the municipal president’s post, dealing a setback to the BJP, which has traditionally held sway in the region.

While the BJP emerged as the single largest party in the council by winning 12 councillor seats, the Mahavikas Aghadi secured 9 seats. Ghanekar’s victory triggered celebrations across Uran, with party workers taking out a rally and marking the occasion with drumbeats and trumpet blasts.

Uran has long been considered a BJP stronghold, further reinforced by BJP MLA Mahesh Baldi’s consecutive victories in the past two Assembly elections. With this background, the civic polls were widely expected to favour the BJP decisively. However, Ghanekar’s spirited campaign ensured a closely fought contest and ultimately tilted the mayoral race in favour of the MVA.

According to official results, Bhavana Ghanekar polled 9,210 votes, defeating BJP candidate Shobha Koli-Shaha, who secured 7,740 votes, by a margin of about 1,470 votes. Rupali Thakur of the Shinde faction received 593 votes, while 206 voters opted for NOTA.

Ghanekar took the lead from the very first round of counting, energising MVA workers. However, BJP’s strong performance in the councillor elections caused some concern within the alliance camp until the final results were declared.

The closest contest in the councillor elections was witnessed in Ward No. 6, where MVA candidate Tanisha Patil won by a narrow margin of just five votes, polling 791 votes against BJP’s Rina Patil, who secured 786 votes. In this ward, 25 voters chose NOTA.

Following the declaration of results, emotional scenes were witnessed at the MVA camp. Several workers were seen overcome with joy, while Bhavana Ghanekar’s daughter embraced her amid tears, marking a moment of personal and political significance for the newly elected municipal president.

