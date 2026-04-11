Mahatransco Commissions 400 kV Line To Boost Mumbai Region Power Supply By 3,000 MW |

The Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (Mahatransco) has commissioned the Babhaleshwar–Kudus 400 kV double-circuit transmission line, significantly strengthening power supply reliability and capacity across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Benefits and capacity

The newly operational line will enhance voltage stability and efficiency in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Ahilyanagar districts, while enabling an additional power transfer capacity of up to 3,000 MW and reducing transmission losses by around 5 MW, officials said.

Executed by Kalpataru Projects International Limited, the long-pending project—originally approved in 2010 and slated for completion in 2013—was finally completed in March 2026 after overcoming multiple technical and administrative hurdles.

Project scale and towers

Spanning approximately 228 km, the project involved the installation of 715 transmission towers. Of these, 485 towers with 304 circuit km of stringing were completed under the Nashik division, while 230 towers with 152 circuit km were executed under the Vashi division.

The project faced significant challenges, including securing permissions near the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT) in Pune district, land compensation issues, forest clearances, and right-of-way constraints. In forest areas, materials were transported manually, while advanced hotline stringing techniques were deployed in critical stretches.

Load reduction benefits

Officials said the new line will reduce the load on the existing Padghe–Babhaleshwar transmission corridor and provide an additional power source to the Kudus substation, helping meet the region’s rising electricity demand.

A Mahatransco official said, “The commissioning of the Babhaleshwar–Kudus line marks a major milestone in strengthening the state’s transmission network and ensuring reliable power supply to the rapidly growing Mumbai region.”

The project was completed under the leadership of Chief Minister and Energy Minister Devendra Fadnavis, with support from Minister of State for Energy Meghna Sakore-Bordikar, Additional Chief Secretary (Energy) Abha Shukla, and Mahatransco CMD Dr Sanjeev Kumar. Officials from Nashik and Vashi divisions, along with various government agencies, police, and forest departments, contributed to the execution.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/