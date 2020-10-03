MahaSewa makes public appeal to allow delivery of newspaper at doorsteps

The Maharashtra Societies Welfare Association (MahaSewa) has made a public appeal to allow delivery of newspapers at doorstep. Ramesh Prabhu, Chairman of MahaSewa told the Free Press Journal that several news agencies and newspaper vendors shared how they are facing hurdles to deliver newspaper at the doorstep. Therefore, the office bearers of all housing societies are informed that there is absolutely no bar on door to door distribution of newspapers. Home delivery of newspapers is an essential service.

"In these times of acute disinformation, hyperbole, rumors and fake news, it is newspapers that bring in credibility and uphold the right of information for the people. Free circulation and distribution of newspapers is an inseparable and essential part of dissemination of information and is protected by Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution of India guaranteeing right to free speech," said Prabhu.

In fact, CM Uddhav Thackeray in his unlock notification had allowed delivery of newspapers starting from June 6, but still 50-60 per cent housing societies across the state are reluctant and asking the newspaper delivery boy to drop the paper either at the gate of the society or near watchmen's cabin. This has become a pain especially for the senior citizens living on top floor of their building, he further stated.

Also, most of the senior citizens still prefer to read the newspaper instead of reading news online. Besides, several advertisement agencies are ready to give ads in print newspaper but not in e-paper. Thus, if delivery of newspaper is allowed it will provide revenue to the related sector eventually supporting the economy.