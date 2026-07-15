Maharshtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Slams Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) For 'Remote Support' To Protests And Defending Hindutva Ideology | File Photo

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Shiv Sena (UBT), accusing the Uddhav Thackeray-led party of extending "remote support" to protests without participating in them. Referring to the party's backing for activist Sonam Wangchuk's protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, Shinde remarked that the UBT faction preferred to "support agitations from home" rather than lead them on the ground.

Opposition's Instability Attempts

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Shinde alleged that the opposition was attempting to create instability by supporting every protest against the government. He criticised comparisons of India with countries such as Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal, saying the Narendra Modi-led government had strengthened the country's economy and lifted millions out of poverty through welfare schemes.

The Deputy Chief Minister also defended the NDA, describing it as an ideological alliance rather than one formed for political power. He accused Uddhav Thackeray of abandoning Bal Thackeray's Hindutva ideology by aligning with parties that had criticised Hindutva icons. Highlighting the construction of the Ram Temple and the abrogation of Article 370, Shinde said the Modi government had fulfilled long-standing aspirations associated with Bal Thackeray's vision.

Merger Claim by Six UBT MPs

Commenting on the merger claim made by six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs, Shinde dismissed the party's legal objections, saying the MPs had followed the constitutional process before approaching the Lok Sabha Speaker and that the letter issued by the UBT leadership carried no significance.

On the TET paper leak case, Shinde said the Maharashtra Police had foiled the conspiracy before the examination was conducted and arrested the accused. He reiterated the government's commitment to taking strict action against those involved in examination malpractices, adding that an SIT was conducting a detailed investigation and that no guilty person would be spared.

Shinde also said he had directed Thane civic authorities to remove all illegal banners without exception and instructed officials to take strict action against violators. Responding to speculation over his recent meeting with NCP veteran Sharad Pawar, he said constitutional office-bearers meet several people for administrative work and every meeting should not be viewed through a political lens.

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