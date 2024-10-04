 MahaRERA Temporarily Switches Back To Old Website Amid MahaCRITI Glitches To Ensure Smooth Services During Festive Season
After noticing that homebuyers, developers, promoters, agents and other stakeholders are experiencing various challenges while using the new ‘MahaCRITI’ website, the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has decided to switch to the old website temporarily.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 07:47 PM IST
MahaRERA | File

The problems encountered by the stakeholders was severely hampering the ability of MahaRERA to service its end users thereby causing delay in availing of services. Following this, MahaRERA Chairman Manoj Saunik held a review meeting with all concerned.

During the festive season of Diwali and Dussehra, there is a significant increase in transactions such as registration of new homes, purchase of new houses, and launch of new housing projects. To ensure that all stakeholders do not face difficulties due to technical glitches on the ‘MahaCRITI’ website, Saunik has instructed that the old website MahaIT be restored starting from midnight of October 5, 2024.

As a result, the Maha IT-operated website that was functional prior to August 31, 2024 will be reactivated. All the stakeholders are advised to use this website for all MahaRERA services.

MahaRERA urges all the stakeholders to take note of this update and cooperate with the Authority.

