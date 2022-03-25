MahaRERA says let HC first pass order in pending suit of homebuyers

Mumbai: In a major setback to nine aggrieved homebuyers who bought houses in project RNA Exotica at Goregaon, the MahaRERA disposed of the matter with a liberty that they can approach the authority once the High Court passes order in this pending case. While the plea of two homebuyers was ordered as not maintainable and hence dismissed.

A few of these homebuyers had sought refund with interest and compensation, while others were looking for the exact date of possession plus interest for delay caused and compensation.

Advocate Sharon Fernandez from the Law Suits representing homebuyers Suthesh Nair and Alknanada Biswas on this MahaRERA order commented that it forfeits the very objective of RERA Act which was enacted by the Indian government to protect the interest of homebuyers who have been struggling to get possession or faced any breach of trust from the developer. Fernandez said, “The MahaRERA dismissed the plea of two homebuyers because they had filed a contempt petition as the developer did not oblige the settlement that they made.” He said the seven others’ plea disposed of saying that a suit has been filed by homebuyers’ association invested in this project in the HC and order in this case in pending. “The HC case is going on from 2016 and six years have passed. If the case goes on for another 10 years, are they expected to wait for relief for many years?” She asked.

MahaRERA was set up to address the complaints between homebuyers and developers in a time-bound manner, but, unfortunately, with this order MahaRERA has dissolved its entire purpose, the advocate added.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 11:25 PM IST