MahaRERA Registers 4,282 Housing Projects In 2025, MMR Leads With Over 2,100 Developments

MahaRERA | File Photo

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has registered a total of 4,282 housing projects in 2025, marking a significant surge in real estate activity across the state. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) accounted for nearly half of these registrations, with 2,119 projects, reinforcing its position as the leading hub for new developments.

Region-wise, the Pune Region followed closely with 1,361 projects. City-wise breakdowns highlight Pune leading with 1,144 projects, while Thane registered 675, Mumbai Suburban 587, and Raigad 384. Mumbai City contributed 103 projects, bringing the combined Mumbai City and Suburban tally to 690.

Other notable figures include Nashik with 283, Nagpur with 281, and Palghar with 258 projects. Gautam Thacker, Chairman of NAREDCO MMR-Raigad region, attributed the optimism to major infrastructure projects and express highways connecting Delhi-Mumbai, Nagpur-Mumbai, and Bengaluru-Mumbai.

“Massive government spending on infrastructure has accelerated regional development,” he said. Initiatives like the Navi Mumbai International Airport, coastal road, Metro network, and dedicated rail corridors have positioned MMR as a preferred destination for IT parks, data centres, education, healthcare, and innovation-led growth.

