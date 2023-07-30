Maharashtra's Vision For A 'Railway Fatak Free' State Takes Shape With MahaRail's Ambitious Projects

Representational image | FPJ

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highway, GoI, and the Government of Maharashtra's Public Works Department, along with key government agencies like MCGM, MMRDA, and KDMC, have entrusted MahaRail with the task of constructing Road Over Bridges (ROBs) at approximately 90 locations across the state. The aim of this initiative is to eliminate Level Crossings along Rail Lines, paving the way for a "Railway Fatak Free" Maharashtra within four years. Currently, around 90 ROBs and Rail Under Bridges (RUBs) are under construction as part of this ambitious endeavor, with MahaRail collaborating with the PWD and Ministry of Railways on a cost-sharing basis to ensure successful completion.

MahaRail's proactive collaboration with multiple government agencies, including MoRTH, PWD, MCGM, MMRDA, and KDMC, has expedited rail infrastructure projects. With the completion and commissioning of 15 ROBs, seamless rail transportation has been facilitated, marking a significant milestone.

In addition to the ongoing projects, MahaRail has signed an MOU with MCGM to decongest traffic in Mumbai through the reconstruction of 10 British-era bridges. Moreover, state-of-the-art Cable Stayed Bridges at Byculla, Reay Road, Dadar Tilak, and Ghatkopar are already in progress, further showcasing MahaRail's commitment to modernizing rail infrastructure. Collaborations with MMRDA and KDMC are also driving various ROB construction projects across Maharashtra.

To streamline coal movement from mines and ease existing route congestion, MahaRail has initiated Gauge Conversion work between Nagpur (ltwari) and Nagbhid (116 Km), demonstrating their dedication to enhancing rail efficiency.

MahaRail's use of cutting-edge technology, like the New Track Construction (NTC) machine, has played a pivotal role in achieving unprecedented efficiency and speed in track laying, reducing construction time and congestion.

"These concerted efforts by MahaRail and multiple government agencies bring hope for a future where Maharashtra's rail network achieves unparalleled connectivity and capacity enhancement, providing a major boost to the state's development," stated a spokesperson of MahaRail. Despite facing adverse weather conditions, the construction of the Nagpur-Nagbhid Railway Line's Gauge conversion remains steadfastly in progress, highlighting MahaRail's unwavering determination to deliver on their vision for a modernized rail infrastructure in Maharashtra.