Maharashtra's Urban Future Unveiled By Praja Foundation With Governance Blueprint For 2024-29

Nitai Mehta, Founder and Managing Trustee of Praja Foundation(R), Milind Mhaske, CEO of Praja Foundation (L) |

Mumbai: As Maharashtra moves toward becoming the most urbanized state in India, the need for comprehensive urban governance reforms has become increasingly urgent. By 2025, over half of the state’s population is expected to live in cities, putting immense pressure on local governments to manage resources, deliver services, and ensure sustainable development. Recognizing this, Praja Foundation has launched the ‘Maharashtra Manifesto: Target Set for 2024-29’, a detailed action plan aimed at addressing the pressing governance challenges facing the state’s urban centres. The manifesto lays out a roadmap for empowering city leadership, enhancing municipal finances, and fostering stronger citizen engagement.

The manifesto comes at a crucial moment, given the delay in municipal elections across the state, leaving many of Maharashtra’s 29 municipal corporations without elected representatives. Nitai Mehta, Founder and Managing Trustee of Praja Foundation, emphasized the importance of local governance in shaping the future of Maharashtra’s cities. “The opportunity before us is immense. Urban centres are the engines of Maharashtra’s economic growth, but we need to empower our city governments if they are to lead the way in achieving sustainable development goals,” Mehta said. “Without elected representatives, there is a serious gap in accountability, and citizens’ voices are not being heard where it matters most in the halls of decision-making.”

Milind Mhaske, CEO of Praja Foundation, also voiced concerns over the state of urban governance. “It’s alarming that many of our cities are operating without elected councils. This isn’t just about the mechanics of governance but it’s about ensuring that the needs and aspirations of our citizens are represented in critical decisions about infrastructure, public services, and the use of public funds,” Mhaske noted. He called on the state government to immediately hold overdue municipal elections to restore democratic accountability in city governments.

The manifesto’s core argument is that city leadership must be empowered if Maharashtra’s urban centres are to meet the growing demands of their populations. One of the key reforms proposed by Praja is the extension of the mayoral term to align with the full five-year term of city governments, allowing for greater continuity in governance. “The current system, where mayors serve for just two and a half years, undermines long-term planning and execution. We need a governance model that provides stability and allows city leaders to see their policies through from inception to completion,” Mehta explained.

Moreover, the manifesto advocates for the establishment of a cabinet system within city governments, modeled on the structure of state and national governments. This would empower mayors to chair an apex decision-making body composed of various standing committee chairpersons, improving coordination and streamlining the execution of projects. “This kind of structural reform is essential if we want our cities to function more efficiently and respond swiftly to the needs of residents,” Mhaske added.

Another significant challenge highlighted in the manifesto is the lack of financial autonomy for city governments. Currently, municipalities in Maharashtra are largely dependent on state funding, which severely restricts their ability to plan and implement long-term projects. Praja’s manifesto calls for the devolution of financial powers to city governments, allowing them to introduce new taxes and revise existing ones independently. “Financial empowerment is critical for effective urban governance. Our cities must be able to generate their own revenue if they are to meet the growing demands of their citizens,” said Mhaske. He further emphasized the need for greater transparency in financial management, urging the state to adopt uniform accounting standards across all municipalities.

The manifesto also stresses the importance of citizen engagement in governance. One of the key recommendations is the creation of Citizen Participation Forums, which would provide a formal platform for residents to share their concerns and ideas about civic services. “For urban governance to truly work, we need to bring citizens into the process. A formal feedback mechanism will not only improve service delivery but also create a sense of ownership among residents,” Mehta remarked. Additionally, it calls for the establishment of an open data portal where citizens can access real-time information on budget allocations, ongoing projects, and the performance of elected representatives.

The manifesto points to the environmental challenges that have become increasingly apparent in cities like Mumbai. In 2023, air quality in the city deteriorated dramatically, with not a single month recording “Good” quality air, as measured by the Air Quality Index. Public complaints about pollution increased by over 300% between 2019 and 2023. “The pandemic has shown us that our cities are fragile. Whether it’s pollution, public health, or infrastructure, we need to build resilient cities that can withstand crises and continue to provide for their residents,” Mhaske warned.

In Mumbai, there is currently a 30% vacancy rate in the police force, which has led to delays in investigations and a backlog of criminal cases. The manifesto calls for the full implementation of police reforms mandated by the Supreme Court, as well as a concerted effort to fill vacant positions in the police force. “Public safety is the foundation of a functioning city. Without a fully staffed and trained police force, we cannot guarantee the safety and security of our residents,” Mehta added. The manifesto also highlights the need to improve law enforcement’s capacity to deal with rising cybercrime, which has seen a 243% increase in Mumbai over the past five years.

Mhaske further noted, “Our manifesto addresses several pressing urban challenges. Road infrastructure is severely strained, with over 29,185 road-related complaints logged between 2021 and 2023, 32% of which are due to potholes, jeopardizing safety. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) aims to reduce traffic fatalities by 50% by 2030 as part of the ‘Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021-2030’. The aging bridges and skywalks also need urgent repairs. Water supply is critical, with an average of 188 liters per capita per day unevenly distributed—slum areas receive as little as 45 lpcd. In 2020, 70% of zones received water for only four hours per day, highlighting the need for improved management strategies.“

Mehta added, “Sewage and sanitation pose significant public health challenges, with many areas lacking adequate treatment facilities. The manifesto aims for 100% sewage treatment, addressing high pollution levels in water bodies like the Mithi River. The city's public health system also faces issues, including a 39% vacancy rate in healthcare positions, compounding the high incidence of diseases such as tuberculosis and malaria. To bridge these gaps, the BMC commits to hiring more staff and increasing the operational hours of medical facilities.

Solid waste management is also a concern, with the BMC claiming 100% door-to-door collection while 35% of complaints in 2022 related to improper practices.”

The manifesto emphasizes the need for improved waste segregation at the source, targeting a sustainable recovery rate. In education, extremely low retention rates in BMC schools lead many parents to prefer private institutions. Recommendations call for better management strategies and data-driven approaches. Lastly, policing faces a 30% personnel shortfall, with escalating crime rates necessitating the full implementation of Supreme Court-mandated police reforms to restore public trust.

Climate change is another significant challenge addressed in the manifesto, with a strong focus on urban greening initiatives and sustainable transportation. Praja advocates for increasing green spaces and tree cover in cities to combat the urban heat island effect, as well as investing in public transportation and electric vehicles to reduce air pollution. “Sustainability must be at the core of our urban planning. We can’t ignore the environmental costs of urbanization, and we need to take bold steps to mitigate the impact of climate change on our cities,” Mhaske urged.

Key Concerns Highlighted in the Maharashtra Manifesto 2024-29

1. Road Infrastructure

29,185 road-related complaints (2021-2023)

32% related to potholes

Urgent need for bridge and skywalk repairs

Aim to reduce traffic fatalities by 50% by 2030

2. Air Quality & Pollution

305% rise in public complaints (2019-2023)

No “Good” air quality recorded in 2023

High levels of water pollution in Mithi River and beaches

3. Public Health System

39% vacancy rate in medical staff

High incidence of diseases like tuberculosis and malaria

Goal to increase healthcare staff and facility hours

4. Sewage & Sanitation

Lack of adequate treatment facilities

Goal of 100% sewage treatment

High pollution in water bodies affecting public health

5. Financial Autonomy for City Governments

Cities reliant on state funding

Call for independent taxation powers and better financial management

6. Education

Low retention rates in BMC schools

87% of parents preferring private institutions

Recommendations for better data-driven management and teacher training

7. Police Shortages

30% shortfall in personnel

243% rise in cybercrime cases (2018-2022)

Full implementation of Supreme Court-mandated police reforms needed for public safety