FPJ Dialogue: 'Mumbai's Local Trains Are Lifeline Of The City,' Says Central Railway CPRO Dr Swapnil Nila, Highlights ₹8,500 Crore Infrastructure Modernisation

Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Central Railway (CR), Dr Swapnil Nila | X

Mumbai: Stating that the Central Railway’s main focus is on renovating and modernizing the existing railway infrastructure Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Central Railway (CR), Dr Swapnil Nila said that they have taken up various projects worth thousands crores rupees including over Rs 8500 cross especially for Mumbai suburban section to modernize the existing infrastructure to provide better facilities to the passengers.

On Thursday, Dr. Nila visited the Free Press Journal office to discuss the current situation and ongoing developments within Central Railways. During his meeting with the FPJ team, he provided insights into the challenges and advancements of the railway system.

Dr. Nila emphasizes that the Mumbai suburban train system is often called the "lifeline of the city" due to its vital role in daily commutes for millions. With the city's rapid population growth and limited road infrastructure, these local trains offer a fast and affordable transportation option that connects various suburbs to the city center.

He notes, "Given the lack of other efficient transport options, the local trains help reduce traffic congestion and provide a reliable means for Mumbaikars to reach workplaces, schools, and other destinations. The extensive suburban network not only supports Mumbai's economic vibrancy but also fosters social integration, allowing people from diverse backgrounds to access opportunities across the city

Explaining about passenger-centric initiatives being taken by the CR on its suburban as well as mail/express train network, Dr Nila said, “ By December 2024 most of long distance platforms of CSMT will be capable to handle the 24 coach train currently platform number 14 to 18th has the capability of handling the 24 coach train, work of extension of platform number 10 and 11 for the handling of 24 coach trains already completed, work of extension of platform number 12 and 13 is full swing and likely to complete by end of December 2024.

When questioned about the potential impact of the upcoming Metro 3 line on passenger movement, particularly for AC locals, Dr. Nila noted that demand for alternative transport remains high. He explained that the clientele for metro trains differs, and travel costs also play a significant role. With a monthly AC local pass, passengers can travel multiple times a day, making it a cost-effective option.

Addressing concerns about the saturation of suburban services in Mumbai, Dr. Nila clarified that while the current services are maximized, further service introduction hinges on infrastructure upgrades. He stressed the importance of suburban services, referring to them as the "lifeline of the city" and asserting that Mumbai requires diverse transport modes.

Read Also Mumbai: Central Railway Services Disrupted On UP Fast Line Near Kurla Due To Power Supply Issue

Regarding the newly implemented suburban timetable, Dr. Nila acknowledged that while no additional local services were introduced, existing services have been extended for commuter convenience. He also discussed changes in the Advance Reservation Period (ARP), which has been reduced from 120 days to 60 days. This adjustment aims to simplify journey planning, increase financial liquidity for travelers, and potentially decrease ticket cancellations by allowing passengers to plan trips closer to their travel dates.