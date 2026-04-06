Maharashtra’s ‘UMED’ Campaign Earns National Recognition; ‘UMED Mart’ Wins Prestigious Skoch Award In Delhi

UMED Mart secures national recognition with Skoch Award for empowering rural women through digital commerce | File Photo

Mumbai, April 6: The Maharashtra State Rural Livelihood Mission (UMED) has once again made a mark at the national level.

Its innovative e-commerce initiative, ‘UMED Mart’, has been honoured with the prestigious Skoch Award at a ceremony held in Delhi. This is the second consecutive year that the UMED campaign has received this recognition.

Gold category award for digital marketplace

The award, presented in the Gold category, recognises the UMED e-commerce web portal designed to provide a dedicated marketplace for products made by women’s self-help groups.

The award was received on behalf of the campaign by Chief Operating Officer Nikhilkumar Oswal at a grand gathering in the national capital.

Platform empowering rural women

‘UMED Mart’ has emerged as a powerful platform to connect high-quality products made by rural women directly with consumers.

Speaking on the achievement, Nikhilkumar Oswal said, “This award is a recognition of the hard work and determination of lakhs of women associated with the UMED campaign. Through digital platforms, rural products are now reaching global markets.”

Boost to rural economy and women empowerment

Receiving the award for the second consecutive year has drawn widespread appreciation for the initiative, which is being seen as a significant step towards strengthening the rural economy and empowering women across Maharashtra.

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Key highlights of the initiative:

Wide product range: More than 4,000 products are currently available on the platform

Direct market access: Eliminates middlemen, enabling direct sales for women’s self-help groups

Digital empowerment: Integrates rural skills with digital technology, enhancing income opportunities for women

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