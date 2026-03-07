Maharashtra Allocates ₹5,980 Crore To Strengthen Healthcare, Medical Education & Urban-Rural Public Health Access |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has allocated Rs 5,980.08 crore for the health sector in the 2026–27 state budget, with a focus on strengthening public health infrastructure, expanding medical education and improving access to healthcare services across urban and rural areas.

Mumbai as Health Hub

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the government plans to develop the Mumbai Metropolitan Region as a global centre for comprehensive health and wellness services. In addition, an Urban Health Directorate will be established to provide quality healthcare facilities under national health programmes across 29 municipal corporations, 247 municipalities and 147 nagar panchayats in the state.

New Public Health Institute

To strengthen public health training and research, the government will set up the Maharashtra Institute of Public Health in Nagpur on the lines of premier institutions such as All India Institute of Medical Sciences and Indian Institutes of Management. The initiative will be implemented with the support of the Public Health Foundation of India.

Disease Detection Programme

The budget also includes a Rs 4,500-crore programme, supported by the Asian Development Bank, aimed at improving the detection and treatment of major diseases such as cancer, diabetes and heart ailments in rural areas.

Digital Health Mission

The state government will launch the “Maharashtra Digital Health Technology Mission” to build a digital public health ecosystem, enabling real-time monitoring and better decision-making through integrated dashboards.

Medical Colleges Expansion

Currently, Maharashtra has 35 government medical colleges, while work on 11 additional colleges is underway. Under the Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, the number of treatments covered has been expanded from 1,356 to 2,399 and the number of empanelled hospitals has increased from 1,792 to 4,537. The scheme will also support organ transplant procedures with financial assistance of up to Rs 22 lakh from the State Health Assurance Society’s reserve fund.

Naturopathy Centre Proposal

The government has also proposed setting up a naturopathy centre at Dare in Satara district to focus on preventive healthcare, mental wellness and treatment of lifestyle-related diseases.

