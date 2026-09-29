Maharashtra's STEMI Network Detects 1.79 Lakh Critical Cardiac Findings In 57.9 Lakh ECGs

Maharashtra’s STEMI network has expanded emergency ECG testing and cardiac referrals across urban and rural health facilities | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 29, 2026: In the past six years, Maharashtra’s Health Department has conducted 57.91 lakh ECG tests under its STEMI programme, with 1.79 lakh ECGs (3.1%) flagged as critical. The data includes 34,032 cases identified as STEMI, indicating the extent of serious cardiac conditions being detected through the public health system across the state.

STEMI, or ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction, is a serious form of heart attack caused by a sudden blockage of a coronary artery and requires immediate treatment. Under Maharashtra’s STEMI programme, patients with suspected heart attacks can undergo an ECG at nearby government health facilities, including those serving rural and urban populations, with the report assessed remotely by cardiac specialists and treatment or referral initiated accordingly.

Critical Cardiac Findings

Of the 1,79,535 critical ECG findings recorded so far, 34,032 (19%) were STEMI cases, while 1,45,503 were classified as other critical cardiac findings. Overall, critical findings accounted for about 3.1% of all ECGs conducted under the programme.

The spread of the programme across the state means such cases are being detected not only in major cities but also at district, sub-district and rural health facilities. The network includes government district hospitals, sub-district hospitals, rural hospitals, general hospitals, women’s hospitals and primary health centres, allowing patients in remote areas to access an ECG closer to home.

Faster Access To Cardiac Care

For patients, the system is designed to reduce the delay between symptoms and specialist cardiac care. If STEMI is detected at a spoke facility, thrombolysis can be initiated where available, followed by referral to a designated cardiac hub, often through the 108 ambulance service. At the hub, patients can undergo procedures such as angiography and angioplasty, with eligible patients receiving treatment under the MJPJAY scheme.

The scale of ECG testing has increased sharply, from 3,369 tests in 2020-21 to 23.40 lakh in 2025-26. In the current financial year, 15.39 lakh ECGs had been conducted up to September 27, with 50,087 classified as critical, or about 3.3%.

Statewide STEMI Network

The programme now covers 2,415 spoke health facilities and 99 hub hospitals across 34 districts, creating a statewide network linking primary and secondary-level facilities with centres capable of providing advanced cardiac care. This has expanded access to emergency cardiac assessment for both urban and rural patients.

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Doctors advise people not to dismiss sudden chest pain or pressure, breathlessness, sweating, dizziness, nausea or pain radiating to the arm, shoulder, jaw or neck as acidity or fatigue. Early ECG and treatment are particularly important in a STEMI heart attack.

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