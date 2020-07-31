Maharashtra’s recovery rate touches 61%

Mumbai: The recovery rate of Maharashtra has now increased to 61 per cent, with 7,543 patients being recovered on Friday. Thus, increasing the total count to 2,56,158 till date. Meanwhile, the state on Friday recorded its third highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases with 10,320 new infections, taking the tally to 4,22,118. The previous highest was 11,147 which was just a day before.

However, the death toll has now increased to 14,994, with 265 fatalities being recorded in the last 24 hours. Of the 265 deaths, 128 were from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, followed by 79 in Pune, 16 in Kolhapur, 13 in Latur, 11 in Nashik, eight in Akola, seven in Aurangabad and three in Nagpur.

After ramping up testing capacity over the past couple of weeks, the state conducted 59,970 tests on Friday, highest ever in a day and saw a drop in the positivity rate to 17.20 per cent compared to 20.68 per cent which was on Thursday.

According to BMC’s public health department, the city has recorded 1,100 new cases and there were 53 deaths on Friday. The progressive count is up to 1,14,287 with 6,360 deaths so far. However, only 20,569 are active, with more than 87,074 recoveries (nearly 76%) till date.

Although state authorities are expecting a downward trend of the virus curve in the next few weeks, they are also wary about a surge, owing to the easing of relaxations. Eight municipal corporations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) still report a high number of cases.

So far, a total of 21.30 lakh tests have been conducted in the state, of which nearly 20 per cent were positive. There are 8.99 lakh people in home quarantine and over 39,535 in institutional quarantine.

DASHBOARD

Mumbai

MAHARASHTRA

