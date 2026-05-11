Maharashtra's New Anti-Conversion Law Not Applicable To TCS Nashik Case As It Lacks Presidential Assent & Retrospective Effect | FPJ

Mumbai: The recently passed Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Act will not be applicable in the alleged forced religious conversion and sexual harassment case linked to a Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) branch in Nashik, Minister of State for Home Pankaj Bhoyar clarified on Monday.

No retrospective implementation, existing BNS laws to apply

Speaking about the case, Bhoyar said that although the Maharashtra government had passed a stringent anti-conversion law during the recent Budget Session, the legislation has not yet received presidential assent and therefore cannot be enforced at present. He further stated that the law also does not contain provisions for retrospective implementation.

The Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Act includes strict punishment for individuals accused of carrying out religious conversions through coercion, fraud, inducement or monetary lure. The law proposes maximum imprisonment of up to seven years for such offences. However, Bhoyar clarified that the accused in the Nashik case would instead be prosecuted under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other existing laws, which he said are sufficient to take action against the accused.

Key accused Nida Khan remanded to judicial custody

Police in Nashik are currently investigating nine complaints lodged by eight women employees in connection with the alleged case. According to police officials, the complaints pertain to incidents that allegedly occurred between February 2022 and March 2026. The complainants have accused the suspects of mental and sexual harassment, molestation, hurting religious sentiments and attempts to forcefully convert them to Islam.

One of the key accused, Nida Khan, was remanded to judicial custody till May 24 by a Nashik Sessions Court on Monday in connection with the case.

AIMIM's Matin Patel faces corporator cancellation

Meanwhile, political repercussions of the case have also surfaced in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. AIMIM leader Matin Patel is facing possible cancellation of his corporator post after he was booked for allegedly harbouring Khan and her relatives.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Mayor Sameer Rajurkar said the civic administration has initiated action under the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act and issued a notice to Patel over alleged illegal construction at his residence.



Rajurkar stated that if irregularities are confirmed after verification of documents, Patel’s corporatorship could be cancelled under provisions of the Act. Deputy Mayor Rajendra Janjal also demanded demolition of the alleged illegal portions of Patel’s house and strict action for allegedly sheltering the accused while she was absconding.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/